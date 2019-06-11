× Mother Sentenced for DUI Crash that Killed Daughter

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The mother of a little girl who died in a crash in Monroe County was sentenced Tuesday.

Rebecca Willis of East Stroudsburg was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in prison for DUI and homicide by vehicle, followed by probation.

State police say the vehicle Willis was driving crossed the center line on Business Route 209 near Stroudsburg and hit another vehicle in June of 2015. Willis was charged in 2017.

Willis’ daughter Sophia was killed. Investigators say she was not properly belted when the crash happened.