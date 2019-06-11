Hundreds of American Flags Retired in Burning Ceremony

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hundreds of old American flags were retired Tuesday evening during a ceremony in Monroe County.

Members of the American Legion Post 903 assisted Boy Scout Troop 85 in Tannersville with disposing of those flags that were removed from veterans' graves at eight cemeteries in Pocono Township.

The two groups replace old flags with new ones twice a year. The old flags are then burned.

“You just don't want to put them in the garbage,” said Tom Bowditch, the commander of Post 903. “You want to retire them with dignity, and burning them with a ceremony is the dignified way to get rid of them.”

Those in attendance were also invited to take flags home if they wanted.

