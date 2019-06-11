Hoping for a New Van for Symphony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A teenager from Williamsport is having a great summer so far, but her mother worries that might change if the family's van breaks down.

Symphony Fisher uses a wheelchair to get around, and her family depends on that van. She is a survivor of shaken-baby syndrome and has had numerous surgeries in her 13 years of life. She's having a great time at summer camp, but her mother is concerned that the family's van won't be able to get her there much longer.

Now that school is out for the summer, Splash Cove in Williamsport is a popular spot for kids. Symphony swims with the help of an aide as she is a survivor of shaken-baby syndrome and has cerebral palsy.

Symphony's mom Gretchen has always made sure her daughter is involved in activities and is not treated differently from other kids.

"Symphony can do anything she wants to do. Symphony wants to become a receptionist in a veterinary clinic and there is no reason why she can't," said Gretchen Phillips-Fisher.

Symphony takes dance lessons, goes to bible study, and swims.

"I especially like to go to summer camp," Symphony said.

In order to keep doing the things that she loves, Symphony and her family will soon need a new van. Their van is more than 20 years old and has traveled close to 175,000 miles.

"We need help," Gretchen said. "I'm afraid without that, Symphony won't be able to go to her dance lessons or her summer camp or her bible study, and I don't want to take those things away from her."

Gretchen is her daughter's primary caretaker, so she does not work.

"I fear taking away the things she loves the most because I can't get her there. I will do anything to help my little girl," Gretchen added.

