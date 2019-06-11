Honesdale hoped to keep their Cinderella run going as they played West Perry in the State 'AAAA' softball semifinals. West Perry scored two runs late to win 3-1.
Honesdale vs West Perry
-
Neighbors React After Man Charged with Attempted Homicide for Alleged Assault of 18-month-old Boy
-
Scranton Prep wins District Two ‘AAA’ softball title
-
Pine Grove Area vs Warrior Run softball
-
West Scranton @ Abington Heights softball
-
Honesdale Man Facing Attempted Homicide Charge in Abuse of Toddler
-
-
Republican Fred Keller Wins in Special Election in PA 12th
-
Technology Competition Celebrating Arduino Day
-
Concern over Condition of Roads in Wayne County
-
Williams Valley Softball Closing The Gap In The Schuylkill League
-
Tunkhannock Softball Hoping For Another Long Run At States
-
-
Old Forge vs Williams Valley softball
-
Pine Grove Area vs Bloomsburg softball
-
Bucktail vs Old Forge softball