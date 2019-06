Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Flames wrecked a home in Columbia County on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Ants Hill Road in Madison Township near Millville around 5:30 p.m.

The fire chief said flames started in the garage and spread to the home.

Part of a ceiling came down on two firefighters, but the chief says they were not hurt.

A woman and her daughter were inside the home at the time. They made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.