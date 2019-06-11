Governor Pushes for State Police Protection Fee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf calls it a crisis and says it needs to end.

For years municipalities have not had to pay for state police coverage, but with nearly 70 percent of communities in Pennsylvania relying on troopers for protection, costs are skyrocketing.

To cover that cost, officials have been taking tens of millions of dollars from a fund meant to pay for road and bridge improvements to pay for state police.

Today, @GovernorTomWolf joined @PAStatePolice and legislators to support legislation to impose a fee on municipalities that do not have a local police department and rely solely on state police for local coverage. https://t.co/fcN9qYwx0J — The Press Office (@GovernorsOffice) June 11, 2019

"We just have to come back to the idea that what we're doing, the way we're doing it right now, we can't keep doing. It's not going to work," said Gov. Wolf.

The governor announced two bills, one in the House and one in the Senate, that would require people living in areas covered solely by state police to pay a protection fee.

Larger communities would pay more than those in smaller areas.

The governor is asking lawmakers to pass the bills quickly.

The head of the state police say if they don't, there will be a budget crisis and future cadet classes may have to be canceled.