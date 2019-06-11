Governor Pushes for State Police Protection Fee

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf calls it a crisis and says it needs to end.
For years municipalities have not had to pay for state police coverage, but with nearly 70 percent of communities in Pennsylvania relying on troopers for protection, costs are skyrocketing.
To cover that cost, officials have been taking tens of millions of dollars from a fund meant to pay for road and bridge improvements to pay for state police.
"We just have to come back to the idea that what we're doing, the way we're doing it right now, we can't keep doing. It's not going to work," said Gov. Wolf.
The governor announced two bills, one in the House and one in the Senate, that would require people living in areas covered solely by state police to pay a protection fee.
Larger communities would pay more than those in smaller areas.
The governor is asking lawmakers to pass the bills quickly.
The head of the state police say if they don't, there will be a budget crisis and future cadet classes may have to be canceled.
8 comments
donny hud43987
Here we go again!
Brian Coates
If the State Police were already taking money from a fund they weren’t supposed to be taking money from, there’s already a budget crisis. Not only should they have to reduce their costs, but they should also have to pay that money back. The state cannot and should not just keep adding tax after tax after tax. If the State Police can’t afford to be “community police”, then get out of the business of being “community police”.
whopperplopper
i agree with this bill.
i pay taxes where i live that include police protection.
places that can’t afford or are too small to have their own police force don’t have state police protection included in their tax base.
fair is fair
silientbob
Then everyone should have to pay the tax not just communities without local police. Everyone in the state gets the same coverage from the state police. Why should someone have to pay for state police service when it takes them 30-60 minutes to arrive.
fortisveritas
That’s like saying we should all pay taxes for school districts that we don’t live in.
whopperplopper
if you live where you have a local police force, you are paying for that protection in your property taxes.
whopperplopper
” Why should someone have to pay for state police service when it takes them 30-60 minutes to arrive.”
do you know the coverage area they patrol?
do you know how many are on duty at any given time?
it’s not like the police force in a city where there’s numerous cars on patrol at any given time.
silentbob
Fortisveritas your statement makes no sense. Like i stated before…everyone in the state gets the same coverage from the state police.so everyone should have to pay the tax.
Whopperplopper, yes you are paying for local police but you also have the state police protection. The state police have jurisdiction over the entire state. If some crazy person locks them self in there house with a gun they call the SERT team.