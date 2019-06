× Former Teacher Accused of Touching Students Inappropriately Sentenced to Probation

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former teacher accused of inappropriately touching students has been sentenced to five years’ probation in Union County.

Former Midd West High School teacher Kurt Sprenkel pleaded no contest to charges he touched three fifth grade girls back in 2017.

The girls were 10 and 11 at the time.

Sprenkel resigned from Midd West a short time later.