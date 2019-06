× Driver Killed in Crash on I-81

CASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, along I-81 south in Cass Township just north of the Minersville exit.

State police tell Newswatch 16 a pickup truck driven by Donald Bryk, 48, of Clarks Summit, hit a guide rail then went down an embankment and hit a tree.

Bryk died at the scene.