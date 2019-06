Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver was charged Tuesday with homicide by vehicle while DUI for a crash in Luzerne County in April.

Police say Joshua Lewis, 40, of Berwick, was drunk when he drove his pickup into the path of another truck on Salem Boulevard near Berwick.

A passenger in the other truck, Patricia Schesney, 56, of Courtdale, was killed.

Lewis is free on bail.