PITTSTON, Pa. -- Police are looking for the person they say robbed a convenient store in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday at the Express Food Convenient on Laurel Street in Pittston.

Police say someone robbed the place with a handgun.

No one was hurt, but the robber took off before the police arrived at the convenient store in Luzerne County.