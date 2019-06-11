Build-A-Bear Brings Back Its ‘Pay-Your-Age’ Event, Sort Of

Posted 1:52 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, June 11, 2019

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s “Pay-Your-Age” event is coming back – sort of.

This time, the event will be a sweepstakes with a limited number of tickets awarded.

This is in response to last year’s debacle where angry parents and disappointed children stood in line for hours, only to be sent home empty-handed.

Now, you can enter for a chance to receive a ticket for a new bear or a birthday party experience.

More than 200,000 guests around the world are expected to receive tickets. Those tickets will allow guests to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop near them during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24-28.

For more information and to enter, visit the Build-A-Bear Workshop website.

