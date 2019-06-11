Blue Mountain went up against powerful Red Land in the state baseball semifinals. The Eagles pitching was outstanding but they came up short losing 2-1.
Blue Mountain vs Red Land baseball
-
Schuylkill Haven vs Blue Mountain baseball
-
Excitement Around The Eagles Baseball Team This Season At Blue Mountain
-
North Schuylkill Pitcher Reggie Crawford Creating Buzz In Schuylkill County
-
Blue Mountain vs North Schuylkill baseball
-
Tamaqua vs Blue Mountain baseball
-
-
GAMP vs Montgomery baseball
-
Lake-Lehman vs Central Columbia baseball
-
East Stroudsburg University Opens Up New Creekview Sports Park Complex In Stroudsburg
-
Montoursville vs Wyoming Seminary baseball
-
Parade, Balloon Release and Baseball to Honor the Fallen
-
-
Schultz Shines During Basketball And Baseball Seasons In Northumberland County
-
Blue Ridge Wins District II Class AA Baseball Title
-
Greenwood vs Montgomery baseball