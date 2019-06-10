Woman Accused of Pouring Lighter Fluid on Neighbor’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARKSVILLE, Pa. -- A woman is locked up in Luzerne County after she allegedly tried to burn down her neighbor's home with the occupants inside.

"We were outside playing. The kids were out playing. We were all watching them, and it was just a normal Sunday."

A normal Sunday quickly turned violent on East Broadway Street in Larksville.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a 911 hang-up call, and according to arrest papers, immediately smelled lighter fluid.

"My neighbor pounded on the door, says you need to get out of the house because our neighbor two doors down decided to put lighter fluid all over our house because they got into an argument and she threatened to light it on fire."

This neighbor didn't want to show her face on camera but said she was afraid for both herself and her daughters during the ordeal.

"It's insane, you know? I didn't think my neighbor would try to do that. Her own kids could have gotten killed."

Police say Kristen Hudak, 31, poured lighter fluid along the back door of her neighbor's property while her neighbor, the neighbor's boyfriend, and a 1-year-old child were inside.

According to court paperwork, Hudak was visibly intoxicated during her encounter with police and attempted to run off. She later assaulted a police officer.

Neighbors say it's just hard to believe something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

"Usually, it's a really good neighborhood, otherwise, there's not really any drama goes around. But it is scary, knowing that there could have been a fire, right next door to my kids," said neighbor Miranda Ellsworth.

Hudak is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. She is locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.