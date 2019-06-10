× Revitalization Efforts to Start in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One part of Luzerne County is looking for the public’s help. The borough of Plymouth is looking for ideas to revitalize the downtown and officials are hoping people who live there can help.

As Lydia Hargett of Plymouth walks through the borough’s downtown, she thinks something is missing.

“More things to do,” says Hargett. “Because on the weekends there’s not much to do everything closes real early. you go to church and then the streets are dead.”

Holly Spece, the borough’s secretary and treasurer, agrees. She says she’s spent the last two years attending seminars to find ways to revitalize Plymouth.

“And learned about the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and learned what their roles were revitalizing neighborhoods and main streets and communities,” says Spece.

Spece says the Pennsylvania Downtown Center will help the borough host five public input meetings. People in Plymouth will be invited to share what they think could help their community.

“We’re going to develop a plan based on the residents wants, needs, and interests,” explains Spece. “Then once that plans put together then we’re going to try to go after funding to go towards completing these different projects.”

Residents like Hargett say they can’t wait to attend those meetings.

“It’s great that they’re doing something down here there’s not much to do around here in downtown. it could use a facelift,” says Hargett.

The first public meeting will be held on Monday, August 5 from 7-9 p.m. in the auditorium at the Wyoming Valley West High School, 150 Wadham Street, Plymouth, PA 18651.