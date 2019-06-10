No Cats Found Inside Crumbling Building in Jersey Shore, Police Say

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. -- Police tell us a search of a crumbling building in Lycoming County Monday morning turned up no cats.

The apartment building on South Main Street in Jersey Shore was condemned late last month after it started collapsing.

Several pets were left behind. Many were later rescued.

Officials tell us the building will be turned over to a demolition company Tuesday.

That company will go through the building again, looking for hazards and any animals that might be inside before knocking it down.

