× In Your Neighborhood

2nd Annual St. Mary-thon Country Roads Challenge

If you’re looking for a great family event, head out to Wyoming County, Saturday, June 15. Grab your running or walking shoes and check out the 2nd Annual St. Mary-thon Country Roads Challenge. It’s a nearly 4-mile race around the Lake Winola area. The Deacon’s Dash will be for kids 10 and under. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and costs $20 the day of the event. Enjoy food, music, games and a bounce house.

Berwick Area Relay For Life

We’re gearing up for a fun-filled 24 hours, Saturday, June 15, in Columbia County. The Berwick Area Relay For Life kicks off at the Berwick Area High School Track. There will be games, music, raffles, entertainment, food, contests and more. The event helps honor those who continue the fight against cancer. The walk begins with a survivor breakfast and survivors must register in advance.