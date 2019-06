× Dump Truck Rollover Slows Traffic in Columbia County

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a road in Columbia County was closed Monday morning by a truck rollover.

A dump truck carrying stone rolled over on Route 11 near Interstate 80 in South Centre Township around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

One lane of Route 11 north was shut down while crews cleared the wreck.

The driver was not hurt.

There is no word from police on what led to the crash.