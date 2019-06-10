Comments at Council Meeting Cause Controversy

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A video of last week's Scranton City Council meeting has gone viral. The clip was shared on Facebook showing Scranton businessman Bob Bolus criticizing a woman running for a council seat.
The city council candidate in question is Jessica Rothchild, the top vote-getter in last month's Democratic primary. If elected, Rothchild would be the first openly gay member of Scranton City Council.
Bolus took issue with that last week, and now, city council members are saying he should have been kicked out over his comments.
Most who frequent Scranton City Council meetings are familiar with city native and businessman Bob Bolus. He's often at the podium during the meeting's public comment period.
Comments he made last week have now gone viral. He used his time to criticize Jessica Rothchild, a city council candidate and top vote-getter in last month's Democratic primary election. Rothchild holds a doctorate in physical therapy (DPT).
Bolus took issue with Rothchild's sexual orientation. We profiled her last month since, if elected, she would be Scranton City Council's first openly gay member.
There's now been a chorus online calling out Bolus for his comments, many noting that June is Pride Month and Scranton City Hall hoisted the Gay Pride flag on its property last week.
City council member Bill Gaughan says Bolus' comments never should have been allowed.
"When somebody gets up and attacks another person, not based on their character but on their sexual orientation, they should be removed. It had nothing to do with the council meeting, nothing to do with city business, nothing to do with the agenda," Gaughan said.
He showed us a city council rule that he says gives the city council president the right to kick someone out of the meeting for discriminatory comments.
"Name calling, profanity, racial or ethnic slurs, or any other behavior that is inconsistent with the purpose or intent of conducting official business should not be permitted."
Rothchild was not able to speak on camera on Monday but sent us this statement:
"This is not the Scranton that I know and love. Hate and bigotry are not NEPA values, and they are not my values. Scranton is a welcoming and accepting community that wants to move forward, not backward. I will represent all residents looking for change. We are going to keep young people here to build families, buy homes, and invest in our community, while keeping Scranton affordable for new and long-term residents. We are going to fight for a more modernized and accessible local government. We are going to address blighted properties in our neighborhoods and help our local businesses. I look forward to the election in November so that I can address the issues that matter most to our community, and I continue to be grateful to all who support my campaign."
We also reached out to Bob Bolus. He wasn't available to speak on camera but told us he stands by what he said and believes he had a right to say it at city council. He's planning on being there again to speak on Monday night, but so are many supporters of council candidate Jessica Rothchild.
16 comments
Jim Madigan
Bob Bolus knows the real agenda of the gays, to make everyone gay.All of the attacks on the moral structure of America are aimed at allowing one world government to take over. Do you want to pledge allegiance to the United Nations, well just do nothing and it will happen.
Nick Mekic
Not available for camera…translated: ‘COWARD’
fortisveritas
Not available for camera: Translated: I’m a businessman that doesn’t have time for the biased media and the circus they try to stir up. Why say on camera what was already said in council, and confirmed again off camera.
The gay agenda continues.
fortisveritas
“Rothchild was not able to speak on camera” Is she a coward too? Asking for a friend.
greekgeek1955
Bob Bolus is only saying what many believe but are afraid to say. We have become hostages to political correctness. The politicians are so afraid of alienating anyone that they align themselves with prevailing opinion. Just look at the council clowns in this clip falling all over themselves to tow the political correctness line.
donny hud43987
Bolus for president!!!!!
P Andrew Melville
Controversy is not caused by Mr. Bolus but by those violating long standing social norms, family structure, and generally causing confusion in civilized society. Societal norms are based on history and knowledge of what makes a society or a nation strong and resilient.
Joe Ro (@JoeRo622)
Sorry you’re so confused. Maybe you should go live in the mountains like a hermit so the march of progress doesn’t wear on your tender sensibilities.
fortisveritas
The genocide of the Jewish race was considered to be the march of progress by some.
lickerblisters
Go get ’em Bob! I’m glad to see at least one person in Scranton has finally grown a set!
dirty b
So lets all embrace the first openly gay council member. Whats next a pedophile opening a day care? This is the only way she will win is to use the gay card. Its the new black card. Give it up libs the ship is sinking and yall are drowning.
fortisveritas
That’s the next perversion barrier to be breached. They already have a lot of people brainwashed to believe that homosexuality is normal and a gay marriage is OK. The kids are next.
fortisveritas
“not based on their character but on their sexual orientation”
Umm, from where I’m standing, someone’s sexual orientation has a lot to say about their character.
Typical gay rhetoric: They just want to be treated like everyone else, but they also want special class and status ‘I’m the first openly gay…’
holdencaulfieldisme
But you don’t question the character of Bolus, a convicted criminal, only a woman because she likes other women?
I know this valley is full of bigoted rednecks but I figured criminal fraudsters would supercede gay people on the list of bad characters.
fortisveritas
I don’t give two flying farts about Bob Bolus. If he’s such a criminal, why isn’t he behind bars?
Women that prefer to have sexual relationships with other women (or men with men) are obviously struggling with some mental deficiencies or are just sexually perverted. It’s not natural or normal. So you think people that don’t even know that being a homosexual is wrong are excellent candidates to govern over us? Wrong. 100% wrong.
Bob Stevens
“When somebody gets up and attacks another person, not based on their character but on their sexual orientation, they should be removed. It had nothing to do with the council meeting, nothing to do with city business, nothing to do with the agenda,” Gaughan said.
“Name calling, profanity, racial or ethnic slurs, or any other behavior that is inconsistent with the purpose or intent of conducting official business should not be permitted.”
Funny though, because being first openly gay member is partly of what shes running on… Dems and the left love to make everything about identity politics, their sexuality or race or gender or religion being why they are special and automatically right person. Its never about merit or character. Typical hypocrisy… and since he doesn’t agree with the identity politic in question, they want him silenced. Your sexually doesn’t make you special or anymore qualified for a job.