Chase Down Podcast: Baseball, Beer and Phillies with Jack Fritz of 94WIP

Up next on the Chase Down Podcast with Chase Senior is Jack Fritz of SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia. Fritz is one of the brightest young baseball minds in Philadelphia and has developed a large following on Twitter thanks to witty takes, a unique baseball acumen and a social media movement that many say swayed Bryce Harper to come to Philadelphia.

If you’re a baseball fan, especially a Phillies fan, you’ll take a lot from this podcast. The two discuss the development of Nick Pivetta, the struggles of Aaron Nola, Bryce Harper and how could you talk baseball without talking beer?

