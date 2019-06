Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A woman is facing aggravated assault charges after police in Hazleton say she beat a man with a broken beer bottle.

According to police, Lisandra Arroyo got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend and another woman at a home along Alter Street just after noon on Sunday.

Arroyo is accused of breaking a bottle over the man's head then cutting him with the broken bottle several times.