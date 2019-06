Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Walkers hit the pavement for a cause in Luzerne County Sunday afternoon.

The third annual Walk in Memory of Ken Malkemes was held at American Legion Post 781 in Mountain Top.

Besides the walk, the event also featured food, vendors, basket raffles, and plenty of sunshine.

The event raises money for people from our area who have been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.