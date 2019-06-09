‘Vettes for Vets’ Corvette Car Show Benefits Area Veterans

Posted 6:37 pm, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35PM, June 9, 2019

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- Veterans got a helping hand thanks to a car show in Luzerne County.

The annual "Vettes for Vets" fundraiser was held at West Side Auto Services in West Pittston on Sunday.

People brought out their Corvettes to raise money for the local American Legion post.

"The Corvette Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania show up and as well as guys who just like to show them, drive them. It's just a common bond. Most of them are veterans and they want to help contribute to other veterans," said Ron Gitkos, organizer.

There were also homemade items and basket raffles.

