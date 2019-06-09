Tattoo Shop Hosts Fundraiser for Victims Resource Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Raising awareness, prevention, and recovery for victims of sexual assault and rape was the aim of an event near Wilkes-Barre.

"Still Not Asking for It" was held at Marcs Tattooing in Plains Township Sunday afternoon.

People came out and got a tattoo or a piercing in honor of the cause.

Staff members from the Victims Resource Center were there to offer information and resources to help victims of violence.

Tattoos started at $60 with all the proceeds going to the Victims Resource Center in Wilkes-Barre.