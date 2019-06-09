× Shamokin Woman Accused of Punching Judge After Crash

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A woman from Shamokin is accused of punching a judge in the face after the two were involved in a crash.

District Judge John Gembic tells Newswatch 16 his truck was hit at 9th and Independence streets in Shamokin around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The other driver was identified as Kim Dornsife, 41, of Shamokin.

Gembic told officers he took the keys from her vehicle after the crash because he believed she was intoxicated. That’s when she allegedly punched him.

Dornsife was taken for a blood test and faces assault charges.