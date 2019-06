Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT, Pa. -- A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash in Luzerne County Sunday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 1 p.m. along Main Street in Dupont.

A car driven by an 85-year-old man collided with the motorcycle. The 61-year-old man who was on the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.