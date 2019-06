× Man Hit, Killed by Train in Northumberland County

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after being hit by a train in Northumberland County.

It happened just south of Sunbury in Upper Augusta Township around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The coroner says the man who was hit has not yet been identified, but he is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are investigating the deadly train crash.