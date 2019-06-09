The WVMC is holding the 23rd Annual SPCA Ride on Sunday June 23rd, 2019. Bikers can register from 11am to 12:30pm at the SPCA of Luzerne County. The ride ends with festivities at the Plains Polish American Veterans Club. All are welcome to enjoy this event and all proceeds benefit the SPCA.
Good Morning PA – Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club
-
Good Morning PA – Just Us Few MC
-
Dog Found Chained to Tree Now Recovering at SPCA
-
Lycoming County SPCA Recommends ‘Trap, Neuter, Release’ for Feral Cats
-
Grant Money to be Used for New Trail
-
Cat in Luzerne County Put Down For Having Rabies
-
-
Motorcycles and Grass Not a Good Mix
-
Hometown Heroes in Swoyersville
-
Three Wandering Pigs Rescued in Schuylkill County
-
Two Geisinger Hospitals Recognized for Nursing Excellence
-
Well-Known Priest Laid to Rest
-
-
Scout Collecting Donations for Military Members Overseas
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Animal Rescue Group: Cats Fed with Baited Fish Hooks