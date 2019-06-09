Getting Young Athletes Interested in Track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Wallenpaupack Area High School track team welcomed younger kids to the track Sunday.

This was the second year the track team hosted the youth track event at the school.

It's aimed at getting the elementary school kids interested in the sport.

"Today we are doing a youth track and field meet to get kids involved in the younger ages to kind of facilitate a feeder program for our track and field program," said Mark McHugh, Wallenpaupack Area track coach.

Kids from 5-13 were invited to compete at the event in Pike County.