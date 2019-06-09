Charges Refiled in Deadly Edwardsville Stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Prosecutors refiled criminal homicide charges against 16-year-old Mercedes Hall, according to the Luzerne County district attorney.

A judge had previously dismissed homicide charges against Hall on Friday.

Hall is among four people charged with killing 71-year-old Joseph Monka at his home in Edwardsville. Police say Monka was stabbed and then robbed in April.

All four suspects, including Gabriella Long, Christopher Cortez, and Devin Cunningham, were charged with homicide.

According to the district attorney, Hall was arraigned and denied bail.

