Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A car crashed into a beer distributor near Wilkes-Barre Sunday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Carriage Stop Beer & Pub on Route 115 in Plains Township.

An employee of Carriage Stop Plaza tells Newswatch 16 no one was hurt.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

There is no word how long the shop will be closed.