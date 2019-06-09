2nd Annual Diesel Jam in Memory of Andrew Mazza

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Big rigs were out in force at Johnson College in Scranton on Sunday for the second annual Diesel Jam in memory of Andrew Mazza who was killed in a crash in Susquehanna County in 2016.

Mazza's family and friends organized the event because Mazza wanted to work on diesel trucks for a living. There is now a scholarship in his name for students who want to do the same thing.

"Andrew had a great passion for the diesel performance end of trucks, heavy trucks, performance trucks, anything diesel," said Phillip Mazza, Andrew's dad.

The event also featured vendors, food, live entertainment, and a mobile dyno.

Money raised supports the Diesel Truck Technology Program at Johnson College and the Andrew Mazza Foundation which helps with student scholarships.

