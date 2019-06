Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton was covered in purple.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network hosted its Purple Stride 5K along the trail on Saturday.

The run and walk kicked off near the West Olive Street trailhead in the city.

About 1,000 people participated, and the event raised more than $100,000 for pancreatic cancer research.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride emceed the event in Scranton.