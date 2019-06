Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton transformed into a wiffle ball diamond Saturday morning for the sixth annual Wiffle on the Square.

The tournament raises money for Shriner's Hospital in Philadelphia. Organizers say they've collected $20,000 for the hospital over the years.

Newswatch 16 fielded a team this year featuring Stacy Lange, Chelsea Strub, Dave Bohman, and sports anchor Landon Stolar.