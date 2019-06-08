Scouts Participate in Flag Retirement Ceremony in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An annual flag retirement ceremony was held in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

Scouts Troop 1057 helped Marines with disposing of the flags at the Marine Corps League on Alder Street in Scranton.

The scouts helped pile up the flags, which were burned and the ashes buried.

"It is nice to honor our country by burning the flags in a ceremony, and a lot of people have fought and died to keep our country safe and free, so it is special to be out here," said Lizzy Walsh, Troop 1057.

This is the first year that girls were part of the scouting tradition in Scranton.