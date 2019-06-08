Scouts Participate in Flag Retirement Ceremony in Scranton

Posted 6:24 pm, June 8, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An annual flag retirement ceremony was held in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

Scouts Troop 1057 helped Marines with disposing of the flags at the Marine Corps League on Alder Street in Scranton.

The scouts helped pile up the flags, which were burned and the ashes buried.

"It is nice to honor our country by burning the flags in a ceremony, and a lot of people have fought and died to keep our country safe and free, so it is special to be out here," said Lizzy Walsh, Troop 1057.

This is the first year that girls were part of the scouting tradition in Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.