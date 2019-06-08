Roman Orecchiette by Cafe Arielle

Posted 9:30 am, June 8, 2019, by

Cafe Arielle at the Stabin Museum in Jim Thorpe is a lovely cafe offering an array of delicious foods, cocktails and live music.  They have beautiful outdoor seating and just so happened to be attached to the Stabin Museum, which showcases the art of Victor Stabin.  While we visited the chef prepared Roman Orecchiette.
Recipe:
2 oz. olive oil
1 T capers
6-8 Anchovies
1 t crushed red pepper
2 oz. white wine
1 clove fresh garlic
1  1/2 cups Roasted Cauliflower
1  1/2 cups orecchiette
chopped fresh parsley to taste
salt and pepper to taste
2 oz. Asiago
1.  Roast cauliflower with salt and pepper and olive oil at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
2.  Boil water, add pasta.
3.   In hot sauce pan, add olive oil, anchovies, capers, cauliflower, crushed red pepper and salt and pepper.  Cook 5-8 minutes.
4.  When Pasta is cooked add to pan and toss with parsley.
5.  Finish with grated Asiago and serve.

 

