Police Honor Fellow Officer Who Died from Cancer

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. -- It was an emotional day for Montgomery Police Officer Angel McLaughlin's family, friends, and colleagues as they gathered to honor her memory and pay their respects.

Officer McLaughlin was a member of the Montgomery Borough Police Force for five years before she lost her battle with cancer.

"She was very courageous, very brave. She put others before herself," said Chief Ernest Delp, Montgomery Borough Police.

McLaughlin passed away on Sunday.

"It's heartbreaking. Angel was dedicated to the community and to her family, and unfortunately she was grasped by this terrible disease, and it took her away from us too soon," Delp added.

Those who knew Officer McLaughlin say that she was always giving to the community, first as an ER nurse at a hospital in Williamsport and later as an officer of the law.

"She decided that she wanted to be a police officer to serve the community in a better way and put herself through the academy. She was just a very giving person, and she was always thinking of others," said Detective Raymond Kontz III, Muncy Police Department.

Members of law enforcement from across Lycoming County came out to show their support on Saturday. The Lycoming County Sheriff's Office, state police from Montoursville, and several local departments all came out to pay their final respects.

"The officers that are all here, you have people from Lock Haven and other municipalities that are 20, 30 miles from here, so she had quite an outreach," Kontz said.

McLaughlin was a mother and grandmother, taken too soon from the community of Montgomery, but her example of serving others will remain her legacy.

"It's a small department. This is a big loss losing one of our family members," said Delp.

McLaughlin's fellow police officers also planned to attend the Tri Town Relay for Life on Saturday to walk in her memory as well as make a donation in her honor.