People and Pooches Pack Pittie Palooza

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People, pit bulls, and other pooches packed a winery in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon for a festival.

It's all part of the fourth annual Pittie Palooza at Maiolatesi Wine Cellars in Scott Township.

The 21-and-older event featured plenty of vendors, music, and of course, wine.

The main goal of Pittie Palooza is to help break the negative stereotypes around pit bull-type dogs.

The festival is put on by Pittie Chicks, Treasure's Hope, and Maiolatesi.