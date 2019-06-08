People and Pooches Pack Pittie Palooza

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People, pit bulls, and other pooches packed a winery in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon for a festival.
It's all part of the fourth annual Pittie Palooza at Maiolatesi Wine Cellars in Scott Township.
The 21-and-older event featured plenty of vendors, music, and of course, wine.
The main goal of Pittie Palooza is to help break the negative stereotypes around pit bull-type dogs.
The festival is put on by Pittie Chicks, Treasure's Hope, and Maiolatesi.
41.505154 -75.616385