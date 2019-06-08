It's a fantastic father's day gift! Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs creates a tool box planter complete with tools and a measuring tape filled with the perfect plants for dad. Learn how to put it together in time for Father's Day.
Father’s Day Tool Box Planter
-
Sweet Spring Enamel Pot Bird Nest Wall Hanging
-
Inspired Designs Easter Bunny Decor
-
Smoking a Brisket on a Traeger Smoker
-
DIY Mother’s Day Gifts: So Easy the Kids Can Make
-
Florida Girl Battling Cancer Gets Tattoos ‘Like Daddy’
-
-
Woman Allegedly Attacked Boyfriend with Box Cutter Because he Didn’t Get her a Birthday Present
-
PennDOT Unveils New Tool to Help Holiday Travel Planning
-
Home & Backyard ‘Luscious Living’ Contest, Spring 2019
-
Child Finds $40K Worth of Meth in Lego Box from South Carolina Consignment Shop
-
Police: 13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Stray Bullet from Father’s Gun
-
-
Man Fulfills Quest to Visit All 419 US National Parks in a Single Journey
-
Early Spring Flowers and Cool Weather Plants
-
A “Marvel”-ous Model for Girls