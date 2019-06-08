Emaciated Dog Dumped in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An animal shelter needs your help to find the person who dumped an emaciated dog that just had puppies in Lackawanna County.

That dog was found Friday between Beech and Birch streets in south Scranton.

Workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township tell us the mixed breed was last seen on Donnelly Court with a man who had a long black ponytail, wearing a bright orange shirt.

Shelter workers are now trying to locate the dog's puppies.

"If there are puppies out there that do belong to this dog, we would like for them to reach out to us and hopefully give us information info on the puppies' wellbeing so we could look into this matter more. And if they're in a hard spot in their life and cannot take care of them if they could please surrender them to us," said Nancy Reese, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

The dog is receiving veterinary care. If you know who is responsible for dumping her, contact Griffin Pond's humane officer at 570-586-3700.

