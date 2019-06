× Two Motorcyles Crash, One Man Dies in Wreck

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died when two motorcycles crashed in Wayne County Wednesday night.

Police report two motorcycles were traveling on Dug Road in Dyberry Township, near Honesdale, around 7:20 p.m. when they both crashed.

Jason Levanowitz, 42, of Honesdale, died in the wreck, according to the coroner.

The second motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for his injuries.