JESSUP, Pa. — Two dogs were rescued from a home Friday night after a fire broke out.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the flames started just after 9 p.m. at the home along Wilson Street in Jessup.

Fire crews say it took 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

No one was in the home at the time but two dogs were safely rescued after the fire in Lackawanna County.