In episode two of the Chase Down Podcast, Chase Senior is joined by Philadelphia Eagles reporter, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94WIP. They discuss Carson Wentz’s contract extension, if the timing was right, Wentz’s injury history and what is happening between the Eagles and Malcolm Jenkins? You can follow Eliot on Twitter here or read his work on 94WIP.com.
The Chase Down Podcast: Wentz Wagon Full of Money
