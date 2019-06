Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A bakery in Scranton is using National Doughnut Day to kick off its 40th year in business.

Minooka Pastry on Birney Avenue gave away one free doughnut to customers on Friday.

The shop stopped making glazed doughnuts years ago but is bringing them back for a limited time.

Minooka Pastry is planning other events all summer long leading up to their 40th anniversary in September.