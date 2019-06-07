Police Chase, Crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A police chase in Wilkes-Barre Friday morning ended with a car slamming into a utility pole.
Officers tell us they stopped a car for a traffic violation but soon realized the driver was wanted on drug charges.
When police approached the vehicle, the driver took off.
The chase ended when the driver lost control and hit the pole at the intersection of Stanton and Huber Streets.
Officers took the man into custody after a brief foot chase.
41.229514 -75.888614
greekgeek1955
Is Chelsea Strub the new Wilkes-Barre reporter replacing Jessica Albert? Seems like it.
jsrant
More information.