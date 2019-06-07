Police Chase, Crash in Wilkes-Barre

POLICE CHASE — People who live near Huber Park in WB say they saw police chasing this car down Anthracite St before it crashed into a utility pole. They say it ended with a short foot pursuit and a man was taken into custody. We're waiting to for more details from Police @WNEP pic.twitter.com/7Bo7Zdzu0H — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) June 7, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A police chase in Wilkes-Barre Friday morning ended with a car slamming into a utility pole.

Officers tell us they stopped a car for a traffic violation but soon realized the driver was wanted on drug charges.

When police approached the vehicle, the driver took off.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and hit the pole at the intersection of Stanton and Huber Streets.

Officers took the man into custody after a brief foot chase.