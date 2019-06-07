Monroe County Man Facing Drug-related Death Charges

CANADENSIS, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is locked up after trying to cover up a drug death by staging a suicide.

Police say Chester Botch, 50 of Canadensis, gave Thomas Bartkovsky drugs that killed him and tried to cover it up.

According to officers, Bartkovsky was working for Botch for a few weeks and Botch paid the victim in heroin and a small amount of cash.

Botch is facing charges including drug delivery resulting in death and abuse of a corpse in Monroe County.

