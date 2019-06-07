‘MOM-n-PA’ Provides Free Dental Care to Thousands

Posted 5:42 am, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01AM, June 7, 2019

A massive event that provides more than a million dollars of free dental services to thousands in our area happens Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8.

The event is called “MOM-n-PA” which stands for Mission of Mercy in Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the program Friday morning.

The annual two-day, free dental care event provides people dental treatment at no cost. It includes cleanings, fillings, extractions and more!

The event takes place Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre. The doors open at 6 a.m.

Click here for more information for patients.

June 7 is geared toward adults. Saturday, June 8, is more for children 12 and under as more pediatric dentists will be on hand.

Treatment is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients do not preregister.

All services are provided free of charge by dedicated professionals who volunteer their time.

Newswatch 16 first spotlighted the two-day event back in April. Head here to see the story.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.