× ‘MOM-n-PA’ Provides Free Dental Care to Thousands

More than 100 dental chairs set up, ready to see many patients today (two thousand in 2 days) as part of MOM n PA Dental Missions at @MoSunArenaPA near Wilkes-Barre. First patients are seen at 7 A.M. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/bD2bKM8AHl — Ryan Leckey (@RyanLeckey) June 7, 2019

A massive event that provides more than a million dollars of free dental services to thousands in our area happens Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8.

The event is called “MOM-n-PA” which stands for Mission of Mercy in Pennsylvania.

The annual two-day, free dental care event provides people dental treatment at no cost. It includes cleanings, fillings, extractions and more!

The event takes place Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre. The doors open at 6 a.m.

June 7 is geared toward adults. Saturday, June 8, is more for children 12 and under as more pediatric dentists will be on hand.

Treatment is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients do not preregister.

All services are provided free of charge by dedicated professionals who volunteer their time.

