Granddaughter’s Charges Bound to Court in Deadly Edwardsville Stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A teen accused of killing her own grandfather in Luzerne County will head to trial.

A judge determined on Friday there is enough evidence to send Gabriella Long, 17, to court.

Long is among three people charged with killing 71-year-old Joseph Monka at his home in Edwardsville.

Investigators say Monka was stabbed and then robbed back in April.

Homicide charges against Christopher Cortez and Devin Cunningham were also bound to court.

A judge dismissed homicide charges against a fourth person, 16-year-old Mercedes Hall.

