WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A cyber attack forced Luzerne County to shut down its computer system for about a week.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 Luzerne County is one of several places, including Baltimore and Philadelphia, that are dealing with something like this.

The county says most of the systems were up and running again by late Friday afternoon.

The source of the attack is under investigation.