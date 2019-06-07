× A Wild Ride to Work to Celebrate a Career in Education

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A principal in the Poconos had quite an unusual ride to work Friday. It was part of a celebration to mark Regina Schank’s retirement after more than 30 years working with students.

Principal Schank arrived at Clear Run Intermediate School (CRIS) via helicopter. As she flew over the parking lot, she saw the students arranged in a CRIS formation cheering for her.

With tears in her eyes, Schank reacted, “I’m just very grateful and very humbled. That’s all.” She added, “It just brought back every moment from the beginning to now and it’s been amazing.”

With more than 30 years as an educator, Mrs. Schank has worked with thousands of children and she had a message for them Friday.

“I hope every one of them gets to feel this special once in their lives ‘cause it’s amazing,” she said.

She hopes her amazing sendoff reminds students that when it comes to accomplishing their goals, the sky is the limit.