On the debut episode of the Chase Down Podcast, host Chase Senior explains why he decided to start this project and what listeners can expect to hear.

He looks back at the moments during his childhood that shaped his sports fandom, specifically September 11, 2001 when he first realized the impact sports can have on people.

As mentioned in the podcast, the late Harry Kalas welcomes fans back to baseball following 9/11 and Mike Piazza’s home run heard around America.